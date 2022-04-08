Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Shares of Venn Life Sciences Holdings PLC (LON:VENN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Venn Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,027,544 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.85.
About Venn Life Sciences (LON:VENN)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Venn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.