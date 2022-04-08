Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $2.20. Sunworks shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 1,658,965 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Sunworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $65.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Sunworks ( NASDAQ:SUNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.26). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gaylon Morris acquired 10,000 shares of Sunworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunworks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

