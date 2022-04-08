Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $301.21

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.21 ($3.95) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.08). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.08), with a volume of 413 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 226.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.84. The stock has a market cap of £8.94 million and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82.

In related news, insider Robert (Rob) Smith acquired 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £5,007.60 ($6,567.34).

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

