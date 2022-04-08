Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $266.61

Shares of Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.61 ($3.50) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.81). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.86), with a volume of 797,671 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDEA shares. increased their target price on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 365 ($4.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.79) price target on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £637.33 million and a PE ratio of 107.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 236.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In other Ideagen news, insider Alan Carroll sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.91), for a total value of £7,268.28 ($9,532.17).

Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

