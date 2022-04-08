Zacks: Analysts Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

SHEN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. 204,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,348. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 239,376 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

