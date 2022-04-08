BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. 545,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,793 shares of company stock worth $1,284,344 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 486,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 207,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 145,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

