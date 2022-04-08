Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. ONE Group Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on STKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 108,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,583. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $328.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

