Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will report sales of $82.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $84.60 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $60.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $382.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $446.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NPTN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 212,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,151. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $805.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.17. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 107,036 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,373 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.