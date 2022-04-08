Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 79,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,382. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.20.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

