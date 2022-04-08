$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cognex also reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

CGNX traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 700,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,665. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cognex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after buying an additional 130,319 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cognex by 12.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cognex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cognex by 5.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.