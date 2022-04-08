Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will post $196.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.30 million to $197.38 million. Invacare reported sales of $196.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $872.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $863.60 million to $880.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $910.31 million, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $931.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE IVC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. 736,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,875. The company has a market cap of $51.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Invacare has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Invacare news, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

