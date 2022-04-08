Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.65

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$110.65 and traded as high as C$119.22. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$118.09, with a volume of 87,306 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.70.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,875. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$235,462.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

