KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.53

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.53 and traded as high as C$10.82. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 13,477 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.54. The stock has a market cap of C$106.17 million and a P/E ratio of 85.16.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$424.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4804267 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

