YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.95

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.95 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 1280292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.59.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

