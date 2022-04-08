Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.50

Shares of Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 53.95 ($0.71). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 297,441 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.50.
Elektron Technology Company Profile (LON:EKT)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Elektron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elektron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.