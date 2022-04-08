OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given New €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($32.97) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OCINF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OCI from €31.00 ($34.07) to €38.50 ($42.31) in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on OCI in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on OCI from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Get OCI alerts:

OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$37.35 on Friday. OCI has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.