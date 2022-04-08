Brokerages Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progenity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Progenity by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.61. Progenity has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

