Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.76 Million

Brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) to announce $160.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.90 million to $163.10 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $173.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $683.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.30 million to $688.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $737.75 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $745.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 12,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,379. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

