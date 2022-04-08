FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.67. 21,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,015. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.86 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.79.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.62.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

