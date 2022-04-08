Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 68,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,597. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.3% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

