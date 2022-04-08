Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FYBR. Benchmark lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 16,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,365. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,181,000 after buying an additional 815,511 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after buying an additional 499,225 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $4,578,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

