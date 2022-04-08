Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target to GBX 941

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,095 ($14.36) to GBX 941 ($12.34) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.51) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.33.

OTCMKTS:HWDJF remained flat at $$10.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

