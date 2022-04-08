JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Price Target to GBX 250

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Countryside Partnerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Countryside Partnerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

CSPLF traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. Countryside Partnerships has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.