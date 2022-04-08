InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,893.94

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,893.94 ($64.18) and traded as high as GBX 5,208 ($68.30). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,076 ($66.57), with a volume of 388,751 shares traded.

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.57) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.75) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,662 ($74.26).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,033.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,896.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.