Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.86

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.86 and traded as high as $44.68. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 150,284 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,843,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 859,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 416,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 148,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

