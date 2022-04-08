Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.27

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.27 and traded as high as C$20.06. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$20.05, with a volume of 2,602,555 shares traded.

AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peters & Co reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.27. The company has a market cap of C$13.43 billion and a PE ratio of 38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$749.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.0200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.