FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Trading 17.1% Higher

FD Technologies Plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVFGet Rating) traded up 17.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 30.40 and last traded at 30.40. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered FD Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 21.18.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

