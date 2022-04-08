Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.75

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.75 and traded as high as $36.06. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 101,544 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $389.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $624.59 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,405,427.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $894,861.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

