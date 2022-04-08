Paramount Global Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:PARAP) Stock Price Down 2%

Paramount Global Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.04. Approximately 16,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 70,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Global Preferred Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

