$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will report $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AES’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the lowest is $2.44 billion. AES reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full-year sales of $11.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NYSE AES traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 420,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. AES has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of AES by 351.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 7.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

