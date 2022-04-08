$400.26 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to announce $400.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.77 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $374.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 484,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

