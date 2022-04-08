Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.69 Million

Brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) to post $472.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.20 million and the lowest is $456.36 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $481.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 22,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Aaron’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.