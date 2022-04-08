Terracoin (TRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $174.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $473,506.55 and approximately $174.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,744.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.07 or 0.00769848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00204232 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021488 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

