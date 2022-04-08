BitTube 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,103.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $322,861.96 and approximately $3,103.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.20 or 0.00517501 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 340,265,506 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

