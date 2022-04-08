$4.00 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 830.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.05 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $36.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,571.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,306. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $341.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $124,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 279,478 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,341,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

