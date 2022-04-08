Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson Sells 5,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of AEHR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. 33,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,397. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.27 million, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 16.01%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Aehr Test Systems (Get Rating)
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
