Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson Sells 5,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AEHR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. 33,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,397. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.27 million, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $12,407,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,689,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,285,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $5,423,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

