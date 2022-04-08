Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AEHR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. 33,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,397. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.27 million, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $12,407,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,689,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,285,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $5,423,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Aehr Test Systems (Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.