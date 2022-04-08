Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $453,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IRMD stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.90 million, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 129,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IRadimed by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRadimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

