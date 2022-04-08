Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman Sells 42,009 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.