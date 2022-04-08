Newscrypto 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.98 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $39.59 million and $2.98 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

