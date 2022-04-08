NextDAO (NAX) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $696,739.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,316,448,490 coins and its circulating supply is 2,276,216,381 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.