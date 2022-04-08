JulSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $9.74 million and $1.35 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.04 or 0.07564747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,909.59 or 1.00307703 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

