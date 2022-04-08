FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,487 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,703.70.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.21. 12,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,694. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $172.37 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.18 and a 200-day moving average of $202.38.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

