All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Tops $5.09 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $5.09 million and $1.02 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

