Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.28.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

