Thunder Token Price Reaches $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011230 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00237071 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

