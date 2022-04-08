Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($28.57) to €23.00 ($25.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$27.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $38.05.
Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.
