Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 28,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 18,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNCHF)

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

