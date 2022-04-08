The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRNGet Rating) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Bank of Princeton by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPRN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,846. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

