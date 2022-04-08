Skydeck Acquisition (NASDAQ:SKYAU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.81. 2,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 84,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 903,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 65,811 shares during the last quarter.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

