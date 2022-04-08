Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.52

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 334901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.
A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.
In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
About Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
