Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.52

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 334901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.